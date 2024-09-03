Actelis Networks To Participate In H.C. Wainwright 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Virtual Presentation Available Starting September 9, 2024; Investors Invited to Schedule 1:1 Meetings

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the“Company”), a leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference.

The is scheduled to take place from September 9-11, 2024, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. Actelis' management, including Yoav Efron, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer will participate in person. Actelis' virtual presentation will also be available starting Monday, September 9th on the conference website.

Actelis' management will also be participating in-person in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. To coordinate a meeting, please reach out to your representative at H.C. Wainwright or to ARX Advisory, the company's capital market advisors, using the following email address: ...

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience.



