7-Eleven Unveils Bold New Slurpee® Drink Experience With Coca-Cola® And OREO®

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, is stirring up excitement with a daring new Slurpee® drink flavor: Coca-Cola© OREOTM Zero Sugar, exclusively available at participating 7-Eleven® , Speedway® and Stripes ® stores nationwide. This unexpected flavor combination caps off this year's exciting Slurpee season, including the brand's annual Slurpee Day celebration.

Customers can indulge in the limited-time Coca-Cola® OREOTM Zero Sugar Slurpee drink flavor in participating stores now

The new Slurpee drink flavor release is inspired by Coca-Cola© and OREO's© upcoming launch of two limited-time treats: Coca-Cola© OREOTM Zero Sugar and the OREO© Coca-ColaTM Sandwich Cookie, both available at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. The Coca-Cola© OREOTM Zero Sugar Slurpee drink is an exciting spin on the fan-favorite Coca-Cola® Slurpee, combining the classic taste of a crisp and fizzy Coca-Cola® with flavorful, OREO© sandwich cookie-inspired hints.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Coca-Cola© and OREO© to create a one-of-a-kind Slurpee drink experience that delights and excites our consumers," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault and Proprietary Beverage) at 7-Eleven, Inc. "We're bringing together the snack aisle and the Slurpee drink machine to give everyone a reason to head to our stores for a delicious, unforgettable moment."

To celebrate the magic of a friendship like Coca-Cola© and OREO© teaming up, one Dallas-area 7-Eleven store will host a one-of-a-kind tasting experience: The Besties Restie Stop. Few things bring besties closer like all the hours they spend together in the car. And for these types of drives, 7-Eleven offers a moment of relief, refreshment and recharge. Fans can visit the 7-Eleven store at 13635 Preston Rd in Dallas on Saturday, September 14 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time to taste the Coca-Cola© OREOTM Zero Sugar Slurpee drink and spend quality time with their bestie. The event will also feature limited edition Slurpee collectibles like cups with a Slurpee dollop lid and bestie straws.

Customers across the country can have their Slurpee drinks delivered directly to their door with the

7NOW®

Delivery app in the U.S. The delivery service is accessible throughout the U.S. with real time tracking to let customers know their order status. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the

App Store

or

Google Play , or by visiting

7Rewards .



