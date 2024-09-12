Two More Palestinian Civilians Killed In Zionist Airstrike In Northern West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 12 (NNN-WAFA) – Two more Palestinian civilians were killed, in a Zionist drone strike on a vehicle in Tulkarm city, northern West Bank, Palestinian sources said, yesterday.

A Zionist drone targeted a vehicle in the Aktaba suburb, east of Tulkarm with a missile, setting it ablaze, Palestinian security sources said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported in a press statement that, its staff recovered the bodies of the victims, whose identities are yet to be determined, from the targeted vehicle.

Palestinian activists circulated footage showing the vehicle completely engulfed in flames after being hit by the missile.

The Zionist military confirmed in a press statement that an airstrike was conducted in Tulkarm, but as usual, did not provide further details.

Since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year, the West Bank has witnessed an escalation in tension.– NNN-WAFA

