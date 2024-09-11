EXEED and Bosch Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Pioneer Intelligent Driving and Braking Solutions

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) EXEED continues to partner with Bosch to provide cutting-edge intelligent driving and braking solutions. The collaboration, which aims to optimize autonomous driving and vehicle performance, highlights both companies' dedication to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.



Bosch’s Industry Leadership and Technological Expertise



Bosch, with its extensive global footprint, is one of the leaders in the automotive and intelligent transportation technology sectors. With a history of innovation spanning over a century, Bosch has consistently delivered products that enhance safety, convenience, and sustainability in vehicles worldwide. The company’s success is anchored in its robust R&D network, which includes 85,500 personnel across 128 countries, driving continuous advancements in sensor technology, software development, and connected solutions.



The Bosch XC Division, established in 2021 as the Intelligent Driving and Control Division, has quickly emerged as a leader in autonomous driving and intelligent cockpit solutions. This division, with its 18,500 employees globally and 1,400 in China, has been at the forefront of developing advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and smart cockpit technologies that are crucial for the evolution of autonomous vehicles. Bosch’s deep expertise in integrating software and hardware solutions enables the creation of comprehensive platforms that meet the complex demands of modern automotive design.



A Leap Forward in Vehicle Safety and Performance



Bosch's IPB integrated braking system is a cutting-edge, electronically controlled solution that surpasses traditional vacuum booster pump systems. It provides quicker response times and more accurate control, enhancing both safety and performance in modern vehicles. The system's lightweight and compact design make it ideal for EXEED's luxury cars.





IPB system adjusts braking force to offer a smoother, more comfortable ride, eliminating the typical "nodding" effect during braking. This technology not only enhances vehicle performance but also greatly improves the overall driving experience, making it a key feature in EXEED's luxury lineup. In new energy vehicles (EVs), it also improves brake energy recovery, increasing efficiency.



Advanced Intelligent Driving Solutions



As part of their ongoing collaboration, Bosch is also providing EXEED with its high-end intelligent driving full-stack software and hardware platform. This platform is designed to manage multiple functions within the vehicle, such as driving, parking, and in-vehicle monitoring, all from a single domain controller. The flexible and expandable nature of Bosch’s modular design allows for the seamless integration of these functions, enhancing the safety and efficiency of EXEED’s intelligent driving systems.



Looking ahead, EXEED and Bosch are focused on deepening their partnership to advance intelligent driving and braking technologies. By integrating Bosch’s development tool chain into EXEED’s R&D, they are tackling key challenges in autonomous driving and speeding up innovation.



Bosch's support goes beyond technology. With its strong understanding of the global market and expertise, Bosch helps EXEED create products that are both advanced and tailored to global consumers. This partnership aims to enhance the quality of premium automotive industry and strengthen EXEED’s position in the luxury vehicle market in internationally.







