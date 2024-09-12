Zhytomyr Region Hands Over Five Vehicles To Military
Date
9/12/2024 1:06:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three SUVs and two minibuses were delivered to the military from Zhytomyr region.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported this on facebook .
“Our units have received Sang Yong, Peugeot, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Fiat Ducato and Citroen Jumper minibuses. All of them have been fully serviced and are ready to help the soldiers defend our country and will soon be on combat duty in the units,” wrote Bunechko.
Read also:
Canada to deliver NASAMS to Ukraine early next year
According to the head of the RMA, the vehicles were purchased thanks to the charitable organizations“Development of Drevlyanshchyna” and“Ukrainian Rescue Service”.
Along with the vehicles, the military received FPV drones and batteries for them.
As reported earlier, a batch of quadcopters and FPV drones worth over UAH 2.7 million was purchased and delivered to the military in Zhytomyr at the expense of the local budget.
MENAFN12092024000193011044ID1108664916
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.