Zhytomyr Region Hands Over Five Vehicles To Military

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, reported this on .

“Our units have received Sang Yong, Peugeot, Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs and Fiat Ducato and Citroen Jumper minibuses. All of them have been fully serviced and are ready to help the defend our country and will soon be on combat duty in the units,” wrote Bunechko.

According to the head of the RMA, the vehicles were purchased thanks to the charitable organizations“Development of Drevlyanshchyna” and“Ukrainian Rescue Service”.

Along with the vehicles, the military received FPV drones and batteries for them.

As reported earlier, a batch of quadcopters and FPV drones worth over UAH 2.7 million was purchased and delivered to the military in Zhytomyr at the expense of the local budget.