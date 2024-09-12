Pilots Of 10Th Mountain Assault Brigade Shoot Down Russian Experimental UAV For First Time
Date
9/12/2024 1:06:25 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The pilots of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade have shot down a Russian Merlin-BP drone for the first time using an FPV drone.
This was reported on facebook by the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Ukrinform reports.
“The pilots of the 109th separate mountain assault battalion of the 10th mountain assault brigade“Edelweiss” for the first time in the history of our brigade shot down an enemy drone“Merlin-BP” using an FPV drone ,” the 10th mountain assault brigade reports.
They claim that this achievement proves the professionalism and skill of the defenders.
Merlin-BP is a Russian experimental unmanned aerial vehicle. It is designed to conduct terrain reconnaissance in automatic and semi-automatic modes. It was presented on September 28, 2021.
As the agency reported, in the Kharkiv sector, drones of the Rubizh brigade destroyed a Russian Peroed electronic warfare system.
