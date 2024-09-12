Two Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Bombing Of Vehicle East Of Tulkarm

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tulkarm: Two Palestinians were martyred Wednesday evening in an Israeli bombing of a vehicle in the Aktaba suburb east of Tulkarm city in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli drones bombed a vehicle in Ezbet Masoud in the Aktaba suburb, which led to a complete fire in it.

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its crews transferred the bodies of two martyrs from the vehicle, whose identities are not yet known, bringing the death toll in the West since Aug. 28 to 49, including 21 from Jenin, 11 from Tulkarm, 13 from Tubas, 3 from Hebron, and a female martyr from Nablus.

The death toll in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since Oct. 7, 2023, has also risen to 701, including 159 children, 10 women, and 9 elderly people.

