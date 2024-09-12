Australian Government To Outlaw Doxxing

(MENAFN- IANS) Canberra, Sep 12 (IANS) The act of doxxing by releasing someone's personal information without consent will be made a criminal offence in Australia under new privacy laws.

Mark Dreyfus, Australia's Attorney-General, on Thursday, introduced legislation to Parliament that would make doxxing illegal and entitle of serious invasions of privacy to seek compensation through the court system, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the laws, anyone found guilty of the malicious release of personal data -- a practice known as doxxing -- will face jail time.

The legislation imposes a maximum penalty of six years in jail for publishing someone's personal information with the intent of causing harm.

The maximum prison sentence will be increased to seven years in cases where a person or group is targeted based on their religion, race, gender, disability, nationality or ethnic origin.

The move to criminalise doxxing is part of broader reforms that Dreyfus said would bring the existing Privacy Act into the digital age.

"Strong privacy laws are essential to Australians' trust and confidence in the digital economy and digital services provided by governments and industry," he said in a statement.

"Australians have got the right to have their privacy respected and when they're asked to hand over their personal data they have a right to expect it will be respected," the statement further read.

Additionally, the legislation introduced on Thursday would give Australians the right to sue for damages if they have been the victim of a serious invasion of privacy.

Dreyfus said the bill is the first stage of the government's commitment to provide Australians with greater control over their personal information.