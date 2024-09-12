Russian Army Loses 1,270 Troops And 11 Tanks In Ukraine In Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 12, 2024, amounted to about 630,200 people, including another 270 people in the last day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,653 (+11) Russian tanks, 16,955 (+17) armored combat vehicles, 18,009 (+73) artillery systems, 1,184 (+2) MLRS, 945 (+2) air defense systems, 369 (+1) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 15,033 (+43), cruise missiles - 2,591 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 2,481 (+93), special equipment - 3,061 (+2).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the meetings with the Ukrainian leadership focused on the situation on the battlefield , Ukraine's needs, and the possibility of long-range strikes on targets in Russia.