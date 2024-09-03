Philippines’ severe weather claims lives of 2, cancels flights

(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Enteng, known internationally as Yagi, has caused significant disruption in the Philippines, resulting in the loss of two lives and extensive cancellations. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the storm has had a severe impact on several regions, affecting 14 families across three villages. The storm's intensity has led to the collapse of two structures and triggered landslides due to heavy rainfall.



The storm has also exacerbated the southwestern monsoon, prompting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to take proactive measures. He has instructed authorities to issue early announcements regarding work and school closures for Tuesday to mitigate the impact on daily activities. Marcos emphasized the importance of timely notifications, aiming to ensure that people are informed before the end of the day.



In addition to its impact on daily life, Tropical Storm Enteng has severely disrupted maritime operations. The storm has left 739 passengers stranded at various ports, with 679 stranded in Bicol and 60 in Calabarzon. The adverse weather conditions have halted the departure of 22 ships, four motorized banca boats, and 282 rolling cargo vessels, causing significant logistical challenges.



The NDRRMC continues to verify reports and monitor the situation, as the storm's effects are still unfolding. The severe weather underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the Philippines in managing natural disasters and ensuring public safety during such events.

MENAFN03092024000045015839ID1108629382