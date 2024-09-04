(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the "recipes" of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, there is a risk of an imminent military conflict between EU countries and Russia.

Azernews reports that Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said this at a briefing.

According to her, the results of this conflict will be disastrous. Zakharova also recalled that Borrell has repeatedly stated that it is not in the interests of the European Union to end the conflict in Ukraine, although if it wants, the EU can stop the fighting "within two weeks" without giving Ukraine weapons.

"Instead, the European Union makes statements about the need to accelerate and increase the supply of weapons to Kyiv," she added.