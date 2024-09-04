عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Diplomat Points To Possible Risk Of Conflict Between EU, Russia

Russian Diplomat Points To Possible Risk Of Conflict Between EU, Russia


9/4/2024 12:16:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the "recipes" of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, there is a risk of an imminent military conflict between EU countries and Russia.

Azernews reports that Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said this at a briefing.

According to her, the results of this conflict will be disastrous. Zakharova also recalled that Borrell has repeatedly stated that it is not in the interests of the European Union to end the conflict in Ukraine, although if it wants, the EU can stop the fighting "within two weeks" without giving Ukraine weapons.

"Instead, the European Union makes statements about the need to accelerate and increase the supply of weapons to Kyiv," she added.

MENAFN04092024000195011045ID1108633799


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search