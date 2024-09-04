Russian Diplomat Points To Possible Risk Of Conflict Between EU, Russia
9/4/2024 12:16:38 AM
Following the "recipes" of the High Representative of the Union
for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, there is a
risk of an imminent military conflict between EU countries and
Russia.
Azernews reports that Maria Zakharova, the
spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, said
this at a briefing.
According to her, the results of this conflict will be
disastrous. Zakharova also recalled that Borrell has repeatedly
stated that it is not in the interests of the European Union to end
the conflict in Ukraine, although if it wants, the EU can stop the
fighting "within two weeks" without giving Ukraine weapons.
"Instead, the European Union makes statements about the need to
accelerate and increase the supply of weapons to Kyiv," she
added.
