Palestine Reiterates Rejection Of Israeli Military Presence Along Egypt-Gaza Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 4 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian presidency, yesterday, reiterated its rejection of any Israeli military presence along the Philadelphi Corridor, or at the Rafah crossing on the Gaza-Egypt border.

In a statement, the presidency criticised Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu's comments about weapons smuggling from Egypt into Gaza, accusing him of using the claim to distract the public, avoid a ceasefire deal, and continue military actions against the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian presidency also expressed appreciation for Egypt's stance against the displacement of Palestinians, and reiterated its objection to any Israeli presence along the Philadelphi Corridor.

Netanyahu said on Monday that, Israel would not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor.“We need to have it under our control,” he said, emphasising that Israeli presence there is crucial to prevent future weapons smuggling from Egypt to Gaza.

Egypt's foreign ministry rejected Israel's claim yesterday, accusing the Israeli side of using the claim to justify its“aggressive and provocative” policies.

The Philadelphi Corridor remains a key sticking point in ceasefire negotiations, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.– NNN-WAFA

