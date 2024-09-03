Safety Goggles & Glasses Market To Grow By USD 642 Million (2024-2028) Due To Rising Industrial Safety Measures, Report Powered By AI- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation- The global safety goggles and glasses market

size is estimated to grow by USD 642 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.37%

during the forecast period.

Rising industrial safety measures

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing focus on acquisitions by market vendors. However,

poor or inadequate implementation of workplace safety norms

poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., Bolle Safety AU Pty Ltd. , Eagle Eyes Optics, Gateway Safety Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group AB, JSP Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., MCR Safety, Medop SA, Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor, Protective Industrial Products Inc., Pyramex Safety Products LLC, Radians Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vision Rx Lab, and Vuzix Corp.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global safety goggles and glasses market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies

- Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data - Segment Covered Type (Safety glasses and Safety goggles), End-user (Oil and gas, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled 3M Co., Bolle Safety AU Pty Ltd., Eagle Eyes Optics, Gateway Safety Inc., Globus Shetland Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hultafors Group AB, JSP Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., MCR Safety, Medop SA, Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor, Protective Industrial Products Inc., Pyramex Safety Products LLC, Radians Inc., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, Vision Rx Lab, and Vuzix Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Safety Goggles and Glasses market is a significant sector in the personal protective equipment industry. Companies manufacture and supply various types of safety eyewear to protect workers from hazards such as flying debris, chemicals, and UV rays. Key players focus on innovation, quality, and affordability to meet the evolving needs of diverse industries. Market growth is driven by increasing safety regulations, rising awareness, and the growing number of applications in construction, manufacturing, and laboratory settings.



The Safety Goggles and Glasses market is thriving, with trends like eCommerce and subscription-based models driving growth. Environmental sustainability is a key focus, with demand for eco-friendly materials and production processes. The market caters to various sectors including sports, recreation, fashion, military, and consumer product divisions. Lens technologies such as polycarbonate, impact resistance, UV protection, optical clarity, and distortion-free vision are essential features. Safety Eye Wear is vital for remote work, addressing issues like dry eyes, sleep difficulties, and digital dementia caused by prolonged smartphone usage. It's also crucial for individuals with disabilities, vision impairment, or blindness. The market serves contract workers and adheres to safety rules in industries. Smart eyeglasses offer solutions for physical health issues like chronic fatigue. With social media influencing fashion trends, stylish designs are increasingly popular. The market also caters to military, offering advanced lens technologies for enhanced protection.



Discover a Comprehensive 360° Market Analysis: Understand the Impact of AI. For detailed information- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Safety Goggles and Glasses market is a significant industry segment, supplying essential protective eyewear for various industries. These products shield workers from hazards such as flying debris, chemicals, and UV rays. Key market trends include increasing safety regulations, technological advancements, and growing awareness of eye protection. Major players include 3M, Honeywell, and Essilor. Companies focus on product innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness to meet evolving customer needs. The Safety Goggles and Glasses market faces several challenges in various industries. Legal sanctions for non-compliance with safety regulations pose a significant risk. Protective clothing, boots, gloves, and eye gear are essential for workers in the medical industry dealing with solid particles, radiation, infectious diseases, and chronic diseases. Engineers, technicians, scientists, and academicians in the lab setting require protection from combustible, corrosive, carcinogenic, and irritating chemicals. Construction workers face hazards like limb harm, vision loss, and eye wounds from flying debris and harmful radiation. The non-prescription market caters to professionals, artisans, and those exposed to Crystalline silica, Hydrogen sulphide gas, flashy fires, and hazardous chemicals. Employers must prioritize workplace safety for employees, providing polycarbonate or Trivex safety goggles with UV ray protection, glare reduction, and blue light filtration for extended exposure to LED lighting, cameras, and Bluetooth connectivity.

For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This safety goggles and glasses market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Safety glasses 1.2 Safety goggles



2.1 Oil and gas

2.2 Manufacturing

2.3 Construction

2.4 Healthcare 2.5 Others



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Safety glasses-

The safety glasses segment of the global safety goggles and glasses market is projected to expand due to increasing demand across various industries such as construction, oil and gas, mining, and manufacturing. Safety glasses shield users from eye injuries caused by hazardous elements like liquid chemicals, airborne particles, and other harmful substances. Regulatory bodies like the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) oversee the testing and usage of eye protection equipment, including safety glasses. These regulations mandate the use of safety glasses in emergency procedures with eye hazards. The growth of the safety glasses segment can be attributed to the expanding demand from industries with high chemical and fire hazards, such as chemical and oil and gas, as well as stringent worker safety standards.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data ( - )

- Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Safety Eye Wear market encompasses a wide range of protective eyeglasses and goggles designed to shield the eyes from various hazards. Dry eyes, sleep difficulties, and digital dementia are among the health issues that can be alleviated with the regular use of safety eyewear. Long hours of smartphone use, disabilities, and workplace safety are other significant factors driving the demand for protective eyewear. Eye injuries from flying debris, chemicals, infectious agents, and harmful radiation are common workplace hazards that can be mitigated with the use of safety glasses made of materials like polycarbonate and Trivex. Additionally, protective eyewear can guard against UV rays, glare, blue light, and LED lighting, which can cause eye strain and discomfort. Smart eyeglasses, equipped with features like cameras and augmented reality displays, offer advanced protection and functionality for employees in industries like manufacturing and construction.

Market Research Overview

The Safety Eye Wear market encompasses a wide range of protective eyeglasses and goggles designed to shield the human eyes from various hazards. Dry eyes, sleep difficulties, and digital dementia are among the health issues that can be alleviated by wearing protective eyewear. Smartphone use, disabilities, and vision impairment are other reasons for the growing demand for this safety gear. Protective eyewear is essential in industries dealing with solid particles, radiation, infectious diseases, and chronic diseases. Construction sites, laboratories, and manufacturing plants are common workplaces where safety rules and legal sanctions mandate the use of protective eyewear. Smart eyeglasses are a new addition to the market, offering features like Bluetooth connectivity, eCommerce integration, and lens technologies for vision correction and enhancement. The market also caters to non-prescription wearers and includes safety glasses made of materials like polycarbonate and Trivex, offering impact resistance, UV protection, optical clarity, and distortion-free vision. Environmental sustainability is a growing concern in the Safety Eye Wear market, with a focus on using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. The market also caters to various industries and professions, including sports, recreation, fashion, military, and the consumer product division. Safety rules and legal sanctions require employers to provide protective eyewear to their employees to prevent eye injuries from flying debris, chemicals, infectious agents, harmful radiation, and other hazards. The market also caters to individuals working remotely or engaging in hobbies and activities that pose eye risks, such as welding, woodworking, or using cameras with bright LED lighting. The Safety Eye Wear market includes protective eyewear for various industries and applications, such as those for combustible, corrosive, and carcinogenic chemicals, crystalline silica, hydrogen sulphide gas, flash fires, and limb harm. The market also offers protective eyewear for vision loss, eye wounds, and workplace safety. In summary, the Safety Eye Wear market caters to a diverse range of industries, applications, and user needs, offering protective eyewear for various hazards, including solid particles, radiation, infectious diseases, chronic diseases, and workplace hazards. The market includes various types of protective eyewear, such as safety glasses, smart eyeglasses, and goggles, made of materials like polycarbonate and Trivex, offering features like impact resistance, UV protection, optical clarity, distortion-free vision, and Bluetooth connectivity. The market also focuses on environmental sustainability and caters to various industries and professions, including construction, manufacturing, laboratories, military, sports, recreation, fashion, and the consumer product division.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



Safety Glasses

Safety Goggles

End-user



Oil And Gas



Manufacturing



Construction



Healthcare

Others

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio