Jordan Condemns Israeli Attempts To Justify Aggression On Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign reaffirmed on Tuesday its rejection of all allegations promoted by Israeli officials in an attempt to justify the Israeli aggression on the occupied Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The ministry said that these claims represent condemned incitement and further exacerbate the dangerous escalation in the region.

The ministry dismissed statements made yesterday by the Israeli prime regarding the Philadelphia Corridor as baseless allegations aimed at undermining the mediation efforts of Egypt, Qatar and the United States to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

Ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah emphasised the Kingdom's solidarity with Egypt in confronting all Israeli allegations and supported Egypt's stance on the matter, holding the Israeli government accountable for the consequences of such claims.