US: 'Time To Finalize' Gaza Deal After Hostage Deaths State Department

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (NNN-AGENCIES) - The United States called for urgency and flexibility to finalize an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza, after the recent deaths of six hostages.

“There are dozens of hostages still remaining in Gaza, still waiting for a deal that will bring them home. It is time to finalize that deal,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“The people of Israel cannot afford to wait any longer. The Palestinian people, who are also suffering the terrible effects of this war, cannot afford to wait any longer. The world cannot afford to wait any longer,” Miller said.

Miller said that the United States will work“over the coming days” with mediators Egypt and Qatar“to push for a final agreement.”

One key sticking point has been Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israeli troops remain at the border between Gaza and Egypt.

“We are opposed to the long-term presence of IDF troops in Gaza,” Miller said, referring to the Israel Defense Forces.

“Finalizing an agreement will require both sides to show flexibility. It will require that both sides look for reasons to get to yes rather than reasons to say no.” - NNN-AGENCIES