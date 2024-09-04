Lviv Comes Under Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several powerful explosions were heard in Lviv during the air raid alert Wednesday morning.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the city mayor .

"Kinzhals over Lviv. Air defense is in action. Don't take videos! Remain in shelter!" Mayor Andriy Sadovy wrote on Telegram.

"Yes, it's very loud. Keep silence in the space," wrote Maksym Kozytskyi , the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the overnight air strike targeted the western regions of Ukraine

