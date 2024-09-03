Sangeeta Bijlani Shares Glimpse Of Her Continental Craving On Weekday

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Sangeeta Bijlani has shared a peek into her continental meal, and it is 'pesto on sourdough' and 'tomato basil soup'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sangeeta, who has 5.4 million followers shared a snap which shows a plate of sourdough bread with pesto sauce on it. Pesto, which originated in the Italian city of Genoa is a paste made of crushed garlic, pine nuts, salt, basil leaves, grated cheese, and olive oil.

There is also a glass of tomato basil soup.

The post is captioned as: "Pesto on sourdough, tomato basil soup".

On the work front, Sangeeta had won the title of 'Femina Miss India' 1980. She also represented India at Miss Universe pageant in Seoul, South Korea, where she had won the Best National Costume award designed by her mother Poonam Bijlani.

She made her Bollywood debut in 1988 with 'Qatil', opposite Aditya Pancholi. The thriller film directed by Ashok Gaikwad and produced by Shama Akhtar and Nasim Hijazi, also featured Shakti Kapoor, Kiran Kumar, Amjad Khan, Raza Murad, Vikram Gokhale and Anjana Mumtaz.

Sangeeta then went on to act in movies like-- 'Hathyar', 'Tridev', 'Gunahon Ka Devta', 'Hatim Tai', 'Paap Ki Kamaee', 'Jurm', 'Yodha', 'Numbri Aadmi', 'Inspector Dhanush', 'Khoon Ka Karz', 'Gunehgar Kaun', 'Shiv Ram', 'Tahqiqaat', and 'Nirbhay'.

On the personal front, Sangeeta was in a romantic relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. They had started dating each other in 1986, however, their relationship later ended.

She married Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin on November 14, 1996, in Mumbai. The marriage ended in a divorce in 2010.

The 2016 movie 'Azhar', directed by Tony D'Souza, was based on her life and depicted her relationship with her ex-husband Azharuddin. Bijlani's character was played by Nargis Fakhri in the film. It featured Emraan Hashmi in the titular role.