310 File Nominations For Phase-II Of J&K Polls

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As many as 310 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 26 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) of six districts of Jammu and Kashmir which are going to polling in the second phase of J&K Assembly Election 2024.

Thursday was the last day of filing nomination papers for the second phase of the Assembly Election scheduled to be held on September 25, 2024.

A total of 310 candidates have filed 329 nomination papers for the second phase of the forthcoming Assembly Election 2024, a statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer informed.

A total of 112 candidates have filed their nominations in Srinagar district, followed by 68 in Budgam district, 47 in Rajouri district, 35 in Poonch district, while 24 candidates each have filed nominations in Reasi and Ganderbal districts.

In Jammu division, for the three ACs in Reasi district, a total of 7 candidates have filed nomination from Gulabgarh (ST), 10 candidates have filed nomination from Reasi, while 7 candidates have filed nomination from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

In the five ACs in Rajouri district, 11 candidates have filed nomination from Kalakote – Sunderbani, 7 from Nowshera; 14 from Rajouri (ST), 7 from Budhal (ST), while 8 candidates have filed nomination from Thannamandi (ST).

For the three ACs in Poonch district, a total of 11 candidates have filed nomination from Surankote (ST), 13 from Poonch Haveli, while 11 candidates have filed nomination from Mendhar (ST).

In Kashmir division, for the 2 ACs in Ganderbal district, 6 candidates have filed nomination from Kangan (ST), while 18 candidates have filed nomination from Ganderbal.

For the 8 ACs in Srinagar district, a total of 18 candidates have filed nomination from Hazratbal, 10 from Khanyar, 20 from Habbakadal,12 from Lal Chowk, 9 from Channapora, 15 from Zadibal, 15 from Eidgah, while 13 candidates have filed nomination from Central Shalteng.

In the five ACs in Budgam district, 12 candidates have filed nomination from Budgam, 18 from Beerwah,17 from Khansahib, 12 from Charar-I-Sharief, while 9 candidates have filed nomination from Chadoora.

The notification for the Phase-II was issued on 29 August, 2024 and the last date for filing the nominations was September 5, 2024 till 3:00 pm.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised by the respective Returning Officers on 6 September, 2024, while the candidates can withdraw their nomination paper by or before 9 September, 2024 upto 3:00 pm in the office of Returning Officer. Thereafter, validly nominated candidates will be in the electoral fray.

The polling day for these 26 Assembly constituencies in Phase-II is scheduled for September 25, 2024, and the voting will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

ECI Issues Notification For 3rd Phase

Meanwhile the Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a notification for the third and final phase of the Legislative Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir.



The notification was issued for 40 assembly constituencies, spread across Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts, where polling will be held on October 1.

In Kashmir Division, 16 assembly constituencies will go to polls, while in Jammu region voting will be held on 24 seats.

The seats going to polls in Kashmir are Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST).

In Jammu division, the constituencies going to polls are Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua (SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba, and Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC).

Suchetgarh (SC), R S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC), and Chhamb are the other constituencies going to polls in the region.

According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations for this phase is September 12, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on September 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 17.

The polling for the first two phases of polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18 and September 25.

Assembly polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years and first time since the erstwhile state was carved into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.