Amit Shah To Release BJP Manifesto Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Home Amit Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release the party's manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

Shah's visit comes at a critical time for the BJP in J&K as the party faces growing challenges ahead of the assembly with several leaders and workers protesting and some of them leaving the saffron party after being denied tickets.

“Amit Shah ji is arriving in Jammu for a two-day visit starting tomorrow. He will be arriving in the late afternoon from Delhi,” a senior leader said.

On the first day of his visit, Shah will release the party manifesto at 4 pm here, the leader added.

Later in the evening, he will chair a meeting with party leaders and meet delegations of party workers.

Shah will officially launch the BJP's campaign from Jammu, where he is scheduled to address a rally in the city on Saturday, he said.

His visit to Jammu is seen as crucial, given the resentment within the BJP over its ticket distribution in the Union Territory. This has prompted the party to launch a damage control exercise, deploying several top leaders, including Union ministers, to calm the situation over the past week.

Jammu district, which has 11 assembly constituencies, holds significant importance for the BJP. The party secured nine of these seats in the 2014 elections, contributing to its total tally of 25.

Shah's launch of the campaign from Jammu is aimed at reassuring the people of the region about the BJP's commitment to their welfare and development.

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister, Dr Nirmal Singh, who is also chairman of party's manifesto committee informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will unveil 'Sankalp Patra' (Resolution Letter) , which was prepared after taking suggestions from the people.

Lashing oppositions for promising unrealistic things in their manifesto, Dr

Singh,“BJP's manifesto will be biased on what is achievable and takes care of every section of society”.

Shah during his stay in Jammu will also meet senior leadership and take review of the campaign.

Moreover, Shah is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Jammu on Saturday, the second day of his tour, to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Ahead of the rally, Union Minister for Coal and Mines and BJP In-Charge of J&K Assembly Elections,. G. Kishan Reddy, inspected the venue and reviewed the preparations.

Reddy stated,“We are ensuring that every detail is meticulously arranged for the meeting. Amit Shah's visit is a critical part of our campaign strategy, and we are confident it will energize our supporters.”

The BJP is gearing up for a robust election campaign, with plans for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders to address rallies across the Union Territory.

A party source revealed,“Our star campaigners have begun their campaign efforts, and we are expecting that these rallies will significantly boost our outreach and support base.”

He said that the BJP's efforts to mobilize voters and strengthen their position in Jammu and Kashmir are expected to intensify in the days to come .

Security has been tightened in and around Jammu ahead of Shah's visit, officials said. Multi-tier security arrangements have been made at two venues, including the media centre set up by the BJP at a hotel in the Channi area, they added.

Preparations, including security measures, are underway for Shah's rally at Palora Top. Sanitisation operations have been conducted and area domination protocols are in place, they said. (inputs from agencies)