US Mulling Over Deployment Of Peacekeeping Force In Gaza -- Pentagon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The United States is working very closely on with our partners and allies in the (Middle East) region to reach a Gaza ceasefire-hostage deal that would include "some type of peacekeeping force," Deputy Press Secretary of the Defense Dept. Sabrina Singh said.

"But I don't anticipate that that would include US military," she made clear at a press briefing on Thursday.

On the Philadelphia corridor Singh said, "We know that there are tunnels under that corridor, but ultimately what we want to see here is a ceasefire deal put into place that allows hostages to come home to their families."

Biden Administration is working on a new proposal for a ceasefire that could break the months-long stalemate over two sticking points in truce talks, being mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar.

These are Israel's insistence on keeping military forces along Philadelphi corridor between southwestern Gaza and Egypt, and the name lists of Israeli hostages in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners in Israel entitled to the proposed prisoner swap. (end)

