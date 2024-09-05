90 Terrorists Killed In Pakistan Last Month: Military

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan's military said yesterday that, 90 terrorists were killed in 4,021 operations across the country, last month.

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, told a press in the eastern garrison city of Rawalpindi that, security forces and other law enforcement agencies participated in the intelligence-based operations.

Chaudhry said that, 32,173 operations were conducted from Jan to Aug, dealing a heavy blow to the strength of the terrorists.

In addition, 193 officers and lost their lives, in the first eight months of this year, Chaudhry said.– NNN-APP

