90 Terrorists Killed In Pakistan Last Month: Military

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (NNN-APP) – Pakistan's military said yesterday that, 90 terrorists were killed in 4,021 operations across the country, last month.
Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, told a press conference in the eastern garrison city of Rawalpindi that, security forces and other law enforcement agencies participated in the intelligence-based operations.
Chaudhry said that, 32,173 operations were conducted from Jan to Aug, dealing a heavy blow to the strength of the terrorists.
In addition, 193 officers and soldiers lost their lives, in the first eight months of this year, Chaudhry said.– NNN-APP
