Hour And Hour Holds 4Th 'Think And Answer' Competition Successfully

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Hour and Hour program presented cultural competitions under the theme 'Think and Answer' in cooperation with Msheireb Downtown Doha.

The competition, organised as a back-to-school event, witnessed the participation of all segments of society with the puzzles and questions posed by figure Mohammed Al Marri.

Many valuable prizes were distributed to the winners of the various activities. During the competition, many workshops were organised by and youth centres.

The event included many segments and workshops. The program began with the Friends of the Environment Center organising a workshop on the heritage and historical importance of wild plants in Qatar. This was followed by a karate show.

On the third day, the visual artist Laila Darwish presented a drawing workshop entitled“My Beautiful School.” On the fourth day, Al Jamiliyah Youth Center presented a workshop on popular games.

In the second week of events, the programme was renewed with various activities and workshops, where a presentation about the sport of Taekwondo was given, supervised by coach Saber bin Abdullah and coach Samah Hamoudi.

Al Siliya Sports Club presented a workshop on Arabic calligraphy by calligrapher Tariq Abdul Rahman. Al Dana Center for Girls presented a workshop on folk games, and Al Dhakira Elementary School for Girls presented the show (Hajji Lol) in cooperation with the Theater Affairs Center.

In addition to the traditional back-to-school greeting cards workshop, the Player's Tale workshop was presented by Hessa Lahdan Al Mohannadi, and the national anthem segment was presented by Al Khor Model School for Boys students.

CEO of the Hour and Hour Program Tamani Al Yafei said that the activities that was organised in Msheireb Downtown Doha on the occasion of back-to-school had a great impact on the community and were distinguished by the attendance of all segments of society, from children and youth to people with special needs and even adults who accompanied their children and enjoyed the family atmosphere with them.

Regarding the contexts in which the event took place, Al Yafei said:“First, as for our event, it comes within the framework of our ongoing and continuous activity, which falls under the umbrella of the Hour and Hour program, where we organised the fourth edition of the cultural competition under the slogan (Think and Answer) in Msheireb Galleria, which we dedicated to the back-to-school, and the event witnessed a great turnout from the public, especially children, and the interaction of parents in the program.”

She said that in addition to the competition and questions and answers, a group of workshops were held which provided skills, knowledge and techniques to the participants in various fields.

As for the Think and Answer competition, it was recently created with the aim of consolidating and preserving the authentic Qatari heritage through cultural and artistic visions, in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the country, with the aim of strengthening the partnership with various community institutions, as we work to develop promising artistic talents through various activities, in a clear blend of culture and sports, and education and heritage.

Regarding the program's prospects, the CEO of the Hour and Hour program said:“The Think and Answer competition will have upcoming editions, and we look forward to it being organised in several areas of the country in order to ensure access to all segments of society and diversify the participants in the competition.”

The fourth edition of Think and Answer was organised with the support of several entities, most notably are Al Dhakira Primary School for Girls, Al Khor Model School for Boys, Al Sailiya Sports Club Youth Organization, Barzan Center, Msheireb Sports Club, Msheireb Academy, Al Dana Girls Center, Friends of the Environment Center, Al Jamiliya Youth Center, Cultural Center for People with Special Needs, Baraim Channel, XFactor Sports Center, Theater Affairs Center and the Siraj series.

The media partners included The Peninsula, Qatar Media Center, Al Arab, Jassim Magazine, Al Raya, Gulf Times, Al Raya Lite Platform, He and She Magazine, Jamila Magazine, and Lifestyle Magazine.

As for the sponsorship, it was represented by: Le Vibe Beauty, Gym DKB, The Green Kitchen, Boulevard Salon, Marble Medical Center, Munir Perfumes, Cielo Salon, Karama Clinic, DAO Medical Center, Joel Clinic, Well Care Pharmacy, Sasana Restaurant, Samson Restaurant, Santa Nata Restaurant, Hoppers Restaurant, FIKO Doha Restaurant, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes Shop, Naseem Al Rabee Premier Clinic, Vogue Cafe, Amal Amin Beauty, Nazih Company, E-Print Printing Company, Al Mehrab Perfumes, and Atyab Al Marshoud.

Al Yafei noted the role of social media platforms that supported the event, most notably the Zubarah platform, Nebras platform, Abwab platform, Qatar Events 18 platform, Qatar Street platform, LIQ platform, Qatar Group Network platform, 974 platform, Qatar Tourism platform, TIQ platform, Love in Qatar platform, Marsal Qatar platform, I Love Qatar platform, Qatar Living platform, People of Qatar platform, Wakra Live platform and Qatar Event.

“I would like to thank all the supporters, whether from government institutions, individuals or private institutions, and I confirm that the continuation of the Hour and Hour program, its development and expansion to include all parts of beloved Qatar, is achieved and then with the combined efforts and support we receive from the various parties that have opened their doors to us and whom we consider partners in the successes we achieve,” said Al Yafie.