UP Cong Chief Sees 'Propaganda' In BJP's Membership Drive

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai on Tuesday criticised the BJP's ongoing membership drive, dismissing it as "propaganda to mislead the public."

Speaking on the 119th birth anniversary of former Union late Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi, Rai questioned the need for the campaign, saying, "If a person is already a member of a party, why would they take membership again? This is just propaganda to mislead the public."

He paid tribute to Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi, calling him an inspiration.

"Pandit Kamlapati Tripathi is an inspiration for all of us, and Kashiwasis have always received his love and blessings. We are proud to celebrate his 119th birth anniversary today. On this occasion, we take an oath to eradicate 'nafrat ki raajneeti' (politics of hatred), following the footsteps of Kamlapati Tripathi," Rai stated.

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks about saints not being greedy, the UP Congress chief said, "Of course, we consider saints as great men, and those who wear saffron are revered. However, Yogi Adityanath and some people in the BJP wear saffron and blatantly lie. The respect people had towards saints has changed because of these individuals."

He also welcomed the Supreme Court's recent decision on "Bulldozer justice," criticising the BJP governments for demolishing homes without legal justification.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision on 'Bulldozer justice.' People's homes are being demolished not just in Uttar Pradesh but also in neighbouring states. It is totally unacceptable if the BJP demolishes someone's home without a proper rule or law," the Congress leader asserted.

Addressing the BHU rape case, Rai condemned the BJP, highlighting that the accused were not only granted bail but were also welcomed with garlands.

"This is unfortunate. The BJP is only encouraging the rapists by doing so," he said.

Regarding the Kannauj rape case, Rai called for a thorough investigation. "Whoever has committed any crime should be investigated, and action should be taken against that individual," he emphasised.