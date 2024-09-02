United For Human Rights Of Florida Honors National Constitution Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With Day (September 17) just around the corner, United for Human Rights (UHR) of Florida is offering and materials to educate people on their basic human rights.



These seminars are available at the UHR Florida Center in downtown Clearwater - 29 N. Fort Harrison Avenue. The Center is open from 10:00am to 1:00pm and from 2:00pm to 7:00pm Monday through Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.



"Constitution Day celebrates a document essential to our freedoms in the United States," said Ella Rouelle, the Executive Director of the United for Human rights of Florida. "A survey released in July of this year by the Cato Institute showed that 74 percent of Americans worry they will lose their freedoms if we are not watchful," said Ella Rouelle, the Executive Director for United for Human Rights of Florida. "Key to this is education about what those rights are."



Rouelle points to the US Constitution as a foundational document for the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, put forth by the United Nations in 1945.



"These rights include the right for people to have equal protection under the law, the right to privacy and the freedom to worship as one pleases," said Rouelle. "These are rights that the majority of the public consider extremely important."



Educational materials include booklets on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the award-winning documentary The Story of Human Rights and public service announcements that feature each of the 30 rights in the Universal Declaration.



"This campaign empowers individuals to use these rights to work within their community, so they know what they can expect of other people and from their community," said one United Nations Human Rights Advisor.



"Our mission," said Rouelle, "is to ensure people know that they do have rights, these rights are inalienable and inherent in every human being. Once you really know what these rights are, you can speak up and do something about their violation."



Rouelle welcomes guests to the UHR Center in downtown Clearwater, or for more information and access to the educational materials, log on to



About United for Human Rights:



United for Human Rights is the world's largest nongovernmental human rights education campaign, active in 192 countries and partnering with 1,500 groups and organizations. Its purpose: To raise awareness and implementation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and its 30 articles. United for Human Rights and its programs are based on principles expressed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who in 1969 observed, "It is vital that all thinking men urge upon their governments sweeping reforms in the field of human rights." For nearly five decades, Scientologists have worked to overcome any and all obstacles to champion those inalienable rights and are proud to sponsor United for Human Rights.



Company :-United for Human Rights of Florida

User :- Ella Rouelle

Email :...

Url :-