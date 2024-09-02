India Launches Ambitious 15,000 MW Green Hydrogen Initiative With Rs 30,000 Crore Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

2 (KNN) India is advancing its ambitious goal to become a global leader in Green Hydrogen production by establishing a massive 15,000 MW electrolyser capacity.

This significant initiative, part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, will require an estimated of Rs 30,000-45,000 crore, reflecting the country's commitment to sustainable energy.

The has allocated Rs 12,500 crore in incentives over the next five years to support this expansion.

Central to India's strategy is the SIGHT (Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition) programme. Through a transparent tendering process, around 15 companies have been selected to develop the electrolyser capacity.

These companies are now in the process of acquiring land, forming technology partnerships, and setting up necessary infrastructure.“Many have already set up the basic machinery required,” a senior official noted.

Production is expected to start by mid-2026, with some plants potentially operational by mid-2025. Ohmium, a leading player, has already commenced operations at a 2,000 MW capacity plant, signaling accelerated growth in the sector.

India's Green Hydrogen strategy focuses on both domestic consumption and exports. The government has awarded contracts for 412,000 tonnes of Green Hydrogen, with another tender for 450,000 tonnes underway.

Additionally, 200,000 tonnes have been allocated for refineries, and a tender for 700,000 tonnes of Green Ammonia-the largest globally-is currently open.

Addressing cost challenges, India aims to become one of the cheapest Green Hydrogen producers, leveraging its strong renewable energy market. State incentives and the development of a carbon trading market are expected to further reduce costs.

While Green Hydrogen in electric mobility remains a smaller component compared to refineries and fertilisers, pilot projects are underway to explore its potential.

India's comprehensive approach under the SIGHT programme positions it as a key player in the global Green Hydrogen revolution, driving the transition to sustainable energy.

