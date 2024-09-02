Global Breakfast Cereals Market To Hit $180.3 Billion By 2030: Health Trends & Online Sales Drive Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breakfast Cereals Market

The global breakfast cereals is set to double by 2030, driven by trends, sales, and innovative product offerings.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Breakfast Cereals Market by Product Type, Nature, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global breakfast cereals market size was valued at $90.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $180.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Breakfast cereals are the type of breakfast food, which includes porridge, cornflakes, and oats. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and foodservice has made breakfast food easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global breakfast cereals market.

In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases to be a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of breakfast cereals such as oats, muesli, cornflakes, and bran cereals in their breakfast meals has fueled the breakfast market demand across the globe. For instance, oats and muesli help in lowering the cholesterol level, maintain blood sugar level, and aid in weight loss. This, in turn, has driven the growth of the breakfast cereals market.

Breakfast cereals are a staple in many households worldwide, offering a convenient and versatile option for starting the day. Typically made from processed grains and often fortified with vitamins and minerals, breakfast cereals come in a wide range of flavors, textures, and shapes to appeal to diverse tastes and preferences. They are valued for their quick preparation time and ease of consumption, making them a popular choice for busy mornings and families with varying dietary needs.

One of the key attractions of breakfast cereals is their nutritional content. Many varieties are fortified with essential nutrients such as vitamins (like B vitamins and vitamin D) and minerals (such as iron and calcium), making them a convenient way to supplement daily dietary requirements. This fortification is particularly beneficial for populations with specific nutritional needs, such as children and individuals following vegetarian or vegan diets. Additionally, cereal manufacturers often offer options that cater to dietary preferences, including gluten-free, low-sugar, and high-fiber varieties, further expanding their appeal.

The versatility of breakfast cereals extends beyond just a morning meal. They are commonly used as ingredients in baking recipes, snack mixes, and even desserts, showcasing their adaptability in culinary applications. Whether used as a crunchy topping for yogurt or as a base for homemade granola bars, cereals provide texture and flavor enhancements that add variety to everyday meals and snacks.

Market trends in the breakfast cereal industry reflect changing consumer preferences towards healthier and more sustainable options. There is a growing demand for cereals made from whole grains, natural ingredients, and reduced sugar content. Manufacturers are responding by reformulating products to align with these preferences and introducing innovative flavors and packaging designs to maintain consumer interest. Moreover, the rise of online shopping and direct-to-consumer channels has facilitated easier access to a wider range of breakfast cereals, allowing consumers to explore and purchase products that suit their individual tastes and dietary needs.

Moreover, increase in consumption of breakfast cereals with added vegetables or any other ingredients or added flavors is expected to propel the breakfast cereals market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact many consumers are following an entirely healthy diet, owing to their awareness of health consequences related to consumption of unhealthy diet.

Moreover, online store has time-saving feature and the facility of home delivery, which has increased consumer inclination toward online stores. In addition, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are restraining themselves to go outside their homes and in crowded places such as supermarkets and hypermarket, which, in turn, has increased distribution of breakfast cereals through online stores.

The global breakfast cereals industry is segmented into product type, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is classified into ready-to-eat and hot cereals. Depending on nature, the breakfast cereals market divided into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and others).

📍Key findings of the study

👉 By product type, the ready-to-eat segment garnered the highest share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

👉 Depending on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest breakfast cereals market share in 2020, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%.

👉 As per distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment led the market, in terms of share, in 2020, and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6%.

👉 Region wise, North America garnered the maximum share in 2020, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch as a business strategy to strengthen their foothold in the breakfast cereals market. To understand the key breakfast cereals market trends of the market, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the breakfast cereals market analysis includes include PepsiCo, Inc., General Mills, Kellogg Co, Bagrrys India Ltd., Post holding Inc., Hamlyn's of Scotland, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Marico Limited, and Nature's Path Foods.

