NCP Declares 16 More Candidates For J&K Assembly Election

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, which is contesting the J&K Assembly on its own, on Monday announced 16 more candidates for the first of the three-phase polls.

"We believe that 16 candidates will represent the best of our values and are committed to the development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir,'' party's national Secretary and chief national spokesman Brijmohan Shrivastav said.

The list of 16 nominees include Advocate Mohammad Altaf (Ganderbal), Shadib Haneef Khan (Hazratbal), Nisar Ahmad (Khanyar), Zahid Basher Kashoo (Habbakandal), Sameer Ahmad Batt (Lal Chowk), Hazi Parvez (Chandapora), Riyaz Ahmad (Zadibal), Kaiser Ahmad Batt (Eidgah), Noor Mohammad Sheikh (Central Shalteng), Sanjay Kaul (Budgam), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Beerwah), Shahab Hussain Shah (Khan), Abdul Salam Rather (Char-i-Sharief), Tariq Aahmad Bhat (Chadoodra), Tarachand (Reasi) and Ashok Kumar (Mata Vaishnodevi).

The party had earlier announced the three candidates - Mohammad Yusuf Hajam from Tral, Ishtiaq Ahmed Sheikh from Pulwama, and Arun Kumar Raina from Rajpura.

Shrivastav also announced the appointment of Shahnaz Hussain Shah as the Chairman of the J&K Election Campaign Committee.

The NCP recently declared a list of 26 star campaigners for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election which will take place in three phases on September 18 and 25 and October 1. The list includes national President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Working President Praful Patel, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Jammu and Kashmir President Dr Tariq Rasool.

"NCP plans to conduct a strong and effective poll campaign in Jammu and Kashmir under the guidance of experienced leaders. NCP will make efforts for the resolution of a slew of burning issues faced by the citizens there," Shrivastav said.

He further stated that the NCP's poll campaign will revolve around a slew of issues including the economic development and upgradation of infrastructure, job creation, and promotion of investments across sectors, especially tourism. Apart from this, safety and social security are major concerns and with the new government in place, the people hope that they will get a more secure life.