QBRI's 8Th Edition Of Summer Research Program Marks Participation Of 14 Undergraduate Students

Doha: The Qatar Biomedical Research Institute (QBRI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) successfully concluded the eighth edition of its Summer Research Program (SRP) with an appreciation ceremony.

Held on August 29, the event celebrated the achievements and experiences of 14 talented undergraduate students from prominent institutions, including Qatar University (QU), Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), and the University of Calgary in Qatar (UCQ).

Running from May 19 to July 18, the 2024 SRP provided an intensive and immersive research experience, allowing students to work alongside leading scientists in QBRI's state-of-the-art laboratories. Participants engaged in research projects covering crucial areas such as diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders.

In addition to hands-on laboratory experience, the students benefited from professional development activities and workshops focusing on how to present research data effectively, experimental design, writing scientific papers, reproducibility, and open science. This comprehensive approach ensured a well-rounded and enriching learning experience.

Gana Alnajjar from CMU-Q shared her thoughts on the program:“The Summer Research Program was a transformative experience for me. It provided a unique blend of learning and practical exposure, which has significantly enriched my understanding of the field. I look forward to seeing the program continue to evolve and inspire more students like myself in the future.”

Eman Alijla from QU echoed these sentiments:“I deeply appreciate the support and resources provided. Thank you for making this program such a valuable and impactful part of my academic journey.”

Dr. Omar Albagha, Acting Executive Director, QBRI, highlighted the significance of the program:“The continuing success of the Summer Research Program underscores QBRI's dedication to capacity building and attracting the next generation to the research field. By equipping students with essential skills and hands-on experience, we contribute to their personal and professional growth while also exposing them to the vast possibilities of careers in biomedical science.”