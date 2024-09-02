PM Inaugurates New Karak Garment Factory To Create 1,000 Jobs

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh on Monday attended the opening of a new garment factory in Karak, which is expected to create over 1,000 direct jobs.

During the opening ceremony, Khasawneh underlined the government's commitment to fostering a supportive environment, noting that such investment is vital to achieving the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He commended Classic Apparel for its successful 21-year history in Jordan, referring to its contribution to the garment sector, and highlighting the company's role in supporting the industry through its extensive network of factories and branches in various governorates.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to create some one million jobs by 2033, the premier said that the national economy created more than 89,000 jobs in 2022 and more than 95,000 jobs in 2023, despite global challenges such as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing aggression on Gaza.

Sanal Kumar, chairman of the company, attributed the "success" of the company to the "government support", attractive investment environment in the Kingdom, and community involvement.

The new 45,000-square-metre factory will be the main production hub for the company's operations in the southern region of the Kingdom.

The company's factories in Jordan produce several well-known brands and employ more than 6,000 workers. Plans are underway to open a new factory in Quweira by 2026, which is expected to create an additional 800 jobs.

The company operates factories in seven countries: Hong Kong, China, Bangladesh, India, Turkey, and the US, in addition to Jordan, with plans to expand into Central America next year.



