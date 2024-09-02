Kuwait Underscores Cooperation In Social Affairs Among GCC Countries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday emphasized the significance of the 10th meeting of the GCC Ministries of Social Affairs and Development Undersecretaries Committee, currently held in Doha.

Highlighting the importance of reinforcing continuous cooperation, coordination, and the exchange of expertise in social affairs among GCC countries, Dr. Khaled Al-Ajmi, acting Undersecretary of the of Social Affairs told KUNA that the meeting's agenda includes discussions on the social development strategy and its initiatives within the GCC, as well as the joint charitable work plan for the GCC countries (2025-2030).

On his part, Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at Qatar's Ministry of Social Development and Family Affairs, Fahad Al-Khayareen, noted that the meeting takes place during a period of rapid social and economic changes. He stressed the need to intensify efforts and align visions to address all challenges.

Al-Khayareen added that previous committee meetings have underscored the crucial role of ongoing coordination among GCC countries in enhancing social stability and sustainable development. The current agenda focuses on initiatives aimed at strengthening integration in social sectors across the GCC.

A key topic of discussion is the social development strategy, which seeks to improve citizens' living standards and achieve comprehensive, balanced development. The meeting will review the progress made so far and consider the next steps necessary to meet the desired goals. (end)

sss









MENAFN02092024000071011013ID1108627552