UAE Pres. Receives Kuwaiti FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- UAE President Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Monday.

A foreign affairs statement obtained by KUNA said the Kuwaiti top conveyed greetings and well wishes of the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, as well for the brotherly Emirati people towards more progress and prosperity. In turn, the UAE President extended similar greetings to His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people.

Deep-seated fraternal ties and means of further cooperation between the two countries within the framework of joint GCC action were discussed during the reception, in addition to developments on regional and international scales, noted the statement. (end)

