UAE Pres. Receives Kuwaiti FM
ABU DHABI, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- UAE President sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan received Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Monday.
A foreign affairs Ministry statement obtained by KUNA said the Kuwaiti top diplomat conveyed greetings and well wishes of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, as well for the brotherly Emirati people towards more progress and prosperity. In turn, the UAE President extended similar greetings to His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people.
Deep-seated fraternal ties and means of further cooperation between the two countries within the framework of joint GCC action were discussed during the reception, in addition to developments on regional and international scales, noted the statement. (end)
