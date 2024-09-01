Egypt Condemns Ethiopia's Unilateral Approach To GERD Filling In Letter To UNSC

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt has condemned Ethiopia's unilateral actions regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), criticizing Ethiopia's plans for the dam's fifth filling and the completion of its concrete structure, which Egypt claims violates international law.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Egypt's of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, emphasized Egypt's categorical rejection of Ethiopia's unilateral policies. He stated that these actions violate the rules and principles of international law and the Declaration of Principles Agreement signed by Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia in 2015.

The letter followed recent statements by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the fifth phase of filling the Blue Nile dam. Abdelatty noted that the Prime Minister's comments about withholding a quantity of Blue Nile water this year and completing the dam's concrete structure are completely unacceptable to Egypt.

He added that these statements represent a continuation of Ethiopia's approach, which causes trouble with its neighbours and threatens regional stability. Most countries in the region aspire to enhance cooperation and integration, rather than sow discord and differences among peoples linked by bonds of brotherhood and a common destiny.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister warned that Ethiopia's“illegal” measures would have serious negative effects on the two downstream countries. He added that despite the rise in the level of the Nile flood in recent years and Egypt's significant efforts to mitigate the negative effects of GERD's unilateral actions, Egypt remains vigilant and ready to take all measures guaranteed by the UN Charter to defend its existence and the interests of its people.

Last week, the Supreme Committee for Nile Waters, headed by the Prime Minister, affirmed Egypt's right to defend its water security and take necessary measures at various levels.

Ethiopia announced on Tuesday the commissioning of two new turbines on the GERD, doubling its electricity production.“The concrete structure is now complete, and the dam has moved from the construction phase to the operation phase,” the authority stated. The two turbines, each generating 400 megawatts, are now operational, with two others set to generate 375 megawatts each, bringing the total output to 1,550 megawatts.

Construction on the GERD began in 2011 at a cost of $4bn. The dam, the largest hydroelectric project in Africa, measures 1.8 kilometres wide and 145 meters high. Ethiopia expects to produce 5,000 megawatts when fully operational, doubling its current output, with a total storage capacity of 74 billion cubic meters.

Egypt and Sudan have expressed concerns over the project, fearing it will affect Egypt's share of Nile waters and threaten Sudan's safety.