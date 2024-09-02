Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Size, Share, Revenue , Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The companion animal veterinary vaccines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.47 billion in 2023 to $3.7 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pet ownership growth, preventive healthcare, zoonotic diseases, advancements in vaccine technology.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The companion animal veterinary vaccines market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing pet population, preventive healthcare awareness, technology and vaccine development, customized vaccination plans.

Growth Driver Of The Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market

Increased pet ownership by Gen X and Gen Y adults contributed to the growth of the companion animal veterinary vaccine market during the forecast period. According to the APPA, millennial, or Gen Y, represent the largest segment of pet owners for all types of pets. More than 80% of Gen Y and Gen Z own a dog, and 50% or less own a cat as a pet. Multiple pet ownership is also on the rise in some parts of the world.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the companion animal veterinary vaccines market include C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Eli Lilly and Company, Heska Corp., Merck and Co. Inc., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated.

Major companies operating in companion animal vaccine market are introducing new vaccines such as FeligenRCPCh, to drive the revenues in the market. FeligenRCPCh is a veterinary vaccine for cats that provides protection against several infectious diseases, including feline viral rhinotracheitis (a flu-like illness), feline calicivirus, feline panleukopenia, and feline Chlamydophila infections.

Segments:

1) By Product: Single Chamber, Multi Chamber

2) By Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polypropylene, Copolyester Ether, Other Materials

3) By Content: Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture

4) By Application: Chemotherapy, Targeted Drug Delivery, Glucose Injection, Sodium Chloride Solution, Electrolyte Injection, Nutrient Injection, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Emergency Service Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

Companion animal vaccines are substances that are used to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against one or several diseases in pets such as dogs, birds, and cats. They are also used to improve food digestion, enhance immunity, enable animals to gain fat and weight, and generate good quality meat that is harvested for commercial purposes.

Companion Animal Veterinary Vaccines Market Definition

North America was the largest region in the companion animal veterinary vaccines market in 2023. Asia-Pacific was the second-largest region in the companion animal veterinary vaccines market. The regions covered in the companion animal veterinary vaccines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

