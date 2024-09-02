Switchbot Unveils Its Innovative Wallet Finder Card For Effortless Tracking With Smart Home Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot , a rising brand in smart home retrofitting and automation, proudly unveils its latest innovation, the Wallet Finder Card, which is the perfect Find My device for a wallet. This thinnest and most versatile smart tracker is designed to keep your valuables safe and within reach, and revolutionize how to keep track of belongings with smart home integration.

Features an Ultra-slim Design, Perfect for Wallets

SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card

SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card is engineered to be incredibly slim, measuring in at just 2.5mm in thickness, just like a coin. Keeping it more suitable for wallets and card bags compared to other tracking devices like the AirTag, and is easy to attach to items like luggage and backpacks. Its sleek and compact design makes it the ideal choice for anyone looking to keep track of their valuables without adding bulk.

Advanced Find My Tracking Capabilities

Wallet Finder Card supports Apple's native Find My network and users can benefit from:



No additional app needed: Offers global precise positioning without the need for additional app downloads.

78dB sound alerts: Easily locate lost items with route guidance and sound alerts.

Proximity reminders: Users can receive instant notifications via smartphone if their items leave their vicinity.

Family sharing: Effortlessly share tracking functionality with family and friends for collective peace of mind. Device locating: Find your smartphone or tablet by simply pressing your card button twice to make it emit a sound.

Smart Home Integration with Excellent Versatility

SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card isn't just for tracking. It can also serve as a home key, supporting NFC card functionality when used with SwitchBot Keypad/Keypad Touch, even when the Wallet Finder Card's battery is fully depleted.

Additionally, it can act as a Bluetooth location card when linked with a SwitchBot Hub, enabling automated home controls such as turning on lights or adjusting air conditioning as users approach home.

Exceptional Durability and Practicality

Equipped with a 540mAh battery, the SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card gives you up to three years of use on its single charge. When the battery is low, users will receive reminders to replace their card or can continue to use NFC functionality once the battery has fully depleted. Designed to withstand various conditions, the Wallet Finder Card features an IP67 waterproof rating, ensuring it operates perfectly regardless of rain, snow, or even dusty environments. Beyond wallets, it can be paired with lanyards to be placed on luggage, backpacks, and even the back of notebooks.

Enhanced Privacy and Security Features

SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card is equipped with top-tier privacy protection features to ensure that users' personal information remains secure. It uses AES-128 encryption to safeguard user data, with anti-tracking features to alert users of unknown trackers nearby, and a QR code for easy contact should your card be found by someone else.

Easy Setup and Usage

Setting up the SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card is a breeze, and takes less than 30 seconds, it is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices, which further ensures a hassle-free experience for all users. For info on compatibility, please see SwitchBot's official website .

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Wallet Finder Card will be available on the SwitchBot Official Website Store and Amazon Stores in September, starting from $24.99 / £24.99 / €24.99.



For more information, visit

or follow SwitchBot on Twitter

Twitter ,

Instagram

and Facebook .

