‘Initiate Campaign To Insure Horticultural Crops Too’: MP K Sudhakar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Member of Parliament (MP) K. Sudhakar emphasized the need for the district administration to launch a widespread campaign to ensure farmers receive crop insurance for both agricultural and horticultural crops. He urged officials to begin this initiative at the village level, ensuring that farmers are aware of the benefits and can avail themselves of this crucial support.

Speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting for the year 2024-25, held at Visvesvaraya Hall on Thursday, Dr Sudhakar, who presided over the meeting, reviewed the progress of various departments. He stressed the importance of providing timely crop insurance, noting that farmers who take insurance for grape crops would receive compensation of Rs 2.80 lakh in the event of crop loss, with an insurance cost of ₹14,000 per hectare. Similarly, insurance for crops is available for as low as ₹500-600.

To ensure the success of such an important initiative, Dr Sudhakar called for efforts to raise awareness among the farming community. He also urged the administration to identify and provide housing for landless individuals in the Chikkaballapur Lok Sabha constituency, instructing officials to survey to list the homeless and ensure they receive plots and homes.

Highlighting concerns over road damage caused by ongoing projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the MP noted that Chikkaballapur district had received Rs 1,000 crore in funding under the scheme. However, he pointed out that in several areas, road repair work was left incomplete after pipeline installations. Dr Sudhakar urged the authorities to take immediate action to fix the damaged roads.

The MP also expressed his approval for the launch of the first phase of irrigation work under the Ettinhola project, which is aimed at providing drinking water to drought-prone districts like Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

