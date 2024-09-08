UAE Crown Prince's India Visit To Bolster Shift In Bilateral Ties With India?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The of Abu Dhabi , Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Mumbai and Delhi is set to further reinforce strong ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE ) and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas, reported the news agency PTI, quoting the of External Affairs (MEA), which announced the trip.

"At the invitation of Prime Narendra Modi, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will pay an official visit to India on September 9 and 10," the MEA said on Saturday, as per the report.

The Emirati official delegation is expected to review their trade agreement this week amid concerns raised by India on the sharp rise in precious metal imports from UAE, according to a Reuters report, quoting people aware of the development on Sunday, September 8.

India is one of the largest trading partners of the Gulf nation, with a bilateral trade of nearly $85 billion in 2022-23, as per official data quoted in the agency report. Indian citizens make up the largest community in UAE, with nearly 3.5 million people working in major sectors essential for the country's economy, as per the report.



India-UAE migration ranks as the fourth-largest migration corridor in the world, according to the World Migration Report 2024. The report also highlighted that all the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries continued to see a high proportion of migrant workers coming from India, Egypt, Bangladesh , Ethiopia and Kenya.



These workers usually work in the construction, hospitality, security, domestic work, and retail sectors. In the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar, migrants made up 88 per cent, nearly 73 and 77 per cent of the national populations, respectively, according to the report.