Koramangala To Jayanagar: 7 Popular Ganesh Pandals In Bangalore

9/4/2024 6:07:36 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During Ganesh Chaturthi, Bangalore comes alive with multiple large pandals (temporary shrines) that draw devotees from all across the city. There are seven prominent Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Bangalore.

Here are seven popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Bangalore

One of the largest and most famous pandals in Bangalore, this one is known for its grand celebrations and massive Ganesh idol. The park is centrally located and easily accessible.

This area hosts one of the oldest and most revered Ganesh pandals in Bangalore, drawing large crowds every year with its vibrant decorations and cultural programs.

Known for its traditional decorations and large Ganesh idol, the pandal in Rajajinagar is a significant attraction during the festival.

Located in one of Bangalore's busiest commercial areas, the Chickpet pandal is known for its artistic representations and attracts many devotees.

The Koramangala area hosts a prominent Ganesh pandal, celebrated with grandeur and cultural performances. It is a must-visit during the festival.

Malleshwaram Pandal

Malleshwaram, one of Bangalore's oldest neighbourhoods, hosts several pandals, with the main one being a major attraction due to its vibrant celebrations and community involvement.

Ulsoor Pandal

Ulsoor is known for its picturesque Ganesh pandals near the Ulsoor Lake, where devotees can participate in the visarjan ceremony, adding a serene touch to the celebrations.

AsiaNet News

