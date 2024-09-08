Kerala Rain Update: Low-Pressure Area Forms Over Kerala Coast, Yellow Alert Issued In 7 Districts Tomorrow

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: A new low-pressure area has formed from the Kerala coast to the north Karnataka coast, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). As a result, widespread light to moderate rain is expected in Kerala for the next seven days. Isolated areas may experience heavy rain from today (Sep 8) to September 10, the Central Meteorological Department warned.

Also Read:

Meet Sudha Devadas, panchayat member becomes Kerala's first woman 'drone pilot'

Yellow alerts have been issued in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts today. Tomorrow (Sep 9), yellow alerts are issued in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts. On September 10, orange alerts have been issued in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts, indicating isolated heavy rainfall.

A 24-hour period with 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rainfall is considered heavy rain. A deep depression is located over the central-western Bay of Bengal and is moving northwards towards the Odisha-West Bengal coast. It is likely to intensify within the next 24 hours and move west-northwestwards, making landfall between Puri (Odisha) and Digha (West Bengal) tomorrow evening. It will then move towards Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.



Also Read:

Kerala: Newborn baby's body discovered in bag at Thrissur Railway Station