Green Grapes To Avocado: Green Foods To Lower Cholesterol

Controlling cholesterol levels is crucial for reducing the risk of heart disease. Making significant changes to your diet can help manage cholesterol effectively

Let's explore some foods that can help lower cholesterol

Eating green grapes, which are rich in fiber, can help lower cholesterol

Eating avocados, which are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, can also help lower cholesterol

Including fiber-rich green apples in your diet can help lower cholesterol

Okra, which is rich in fiber, can help lower bad cholesterol

Kiwi, which contains vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol

Eating green pears, which contain fiber and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol

Make dietary changes only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist