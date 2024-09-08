عربي


Green Grapes To Avocado: Green Foods To Lower Cholesterol

9/8/2024 8:24:02 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Controlling cholesterol levels is crucial for reducing the risk of heart disease. Making significant changes to your diet can help manage cholesterol effectively

Green Foods to Lower Cholesterol

Let's explore some foods that can help lower cholesterol

Green Grapes

Eating green grapes, which are rich in fiber, can help lower cholesterol

Avocado

Eating avocados, which are rich in antioxidants and healthy fats, can also help lower cholesterol

Green Apple

Including fiber-rich green apples in your diet can help lower cholesterol

Okra

Okra, which is rich in fiber, can help lower bad cholesterol

Kiwi

Kiwi, which contains vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol

Green Pear

Eating green pears, which contain fiber and antioxidants, can also help lower cholesterol

Caution

Make dietary changes only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist

