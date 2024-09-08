Patna: Magadh Express Train Split In Two Parts Due To Coupling Failure; No Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Magadh Express, travelling from Delhi to Islampur, encountered a serious issue in Bihar's Buxar district on September 8. The incident occurred between the Turiganj and Rughanathpur railway stations when the train split into two parts due to a problem with the train coupling.

The coupling between the 13th and 14th coaches failed while the train was in motion. This caused several coaches to become detached from the main part of the train, leading to a moment of panic among passengers. Fortunately, the train was quickly brought under control and stopped. The separated bogie was found a short distance away, but due to the prompt action of the loco pilot and the absence of a derailment, a major disaster was narrowly avoided.

Madhya Pradesh: Somnath Express derails in Jabalpur; no injuries reported

Immediately following the incident, the loco pilot reported the situation, and train services on the affected tracks were halted to ensure safety. Railway staff responded swiftly to the scene. Two other trains were redirected to Raghunathpur railway station to manage the disruption. Technical staff then inspected the Magadh Express, and repairs were initiated.

Bijnor train accident: Kisan Express splits into two, narrowly avoids major disaster

Buxar District DSP Afaq Akhtar Ansari confirmed that no injuries occurred in this incident. He explained that although the train split due to the coupling failure, the situation was controlled efficiently. The train had been moving slowly at the time, which helped prevent a more serious accident. The damaged coupling link was left on the track as part of the ongoing investigation.

The railway authorities have initiated an inquiry to investigate the coupling failure. In the meantime, passengers were moved to another train to complete their journey. The incident, which took place at 11:08 AM, caused a brief period of scrambling among passengers, but fortunately, all involved remained safe.