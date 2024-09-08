Belagavi: Muslim Youth Install Ganesha Idol In Dargah, Celebrate Festival Along With Hindus

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a heartening display of unity, Muslim youth in Ugara Budruk village Belagavi district, have joined hands with their Hindu neighbours to celebrate the Ganesha festival. The youth from both communities have not only installed a Ganesha idol together but also offered worship in a local dargah, demonstrating a powerful message of communal harmony.

The celebration marks the realization of ideals that have long been spoken about but rarely seen in practice. The coming together of Hindus and Muslims to install and worship the Ganesha idol reflects the shared spirit of brotherhood, especially at a time when tensions between the two communities often make headlines in various parts of Karnataka and the country.

Historically, the Ganesha festival was popularized by leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak during British rule as a means of uniting people and sparking a sense of patriotism. Since then, the festival has grown into one of the most widely celebrated events in India, with Ganesha idols being installed in cities, towns, and villages across the country.

In Ugara Budruk, for the past six years, the Ganesha festival has been celebrated not just by Hindus, but by Muslims as well. Muslim youth actively participate in every aspect of the festival – from contributing funds to bringing the idol, worshipping it, and finally immersing it. This shared celebration has transformed the village into a beacon of Hindu-Muslim harmony, where religious differences take a backseat to the shared joy of the festival.

A local villager explained, "In our town, we don't just celebrate Ganesha as a Hindu festival. Muslims here see it as their own as well. Likewise, we Hindus celebrate Muslim festivals like Urus and Eid Milad with equal enthusiasm. There's a sense of unity here that binds us all."

A Muslim resident echoed this sentiment, saying, "We all celebrate each other's festivals like brothers and sisters. Whether it's Ganesha Chaturthi or Eid, it's about coming together as one community."

The Ganesha festival in Ugara Budruk, where Hindus and Muslims come together to celebrate, is a beautiful reflection of interfaith harmony. It showcases that when people set aside their differences and embrace each other's traditions, communities grow stronger. This village offers hope and a valuable lesson in unity, one that the rest of the country can take inspiration from.