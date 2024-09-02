Toni Hawkins Announces The Release Of Her Second Book Blessed And Cursed

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES , September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Following the remarkable success of her debut novel, "The Gifted Series," author Toni Hawkins is thrilled to announce the release of her highly anticipated second book, "Blessed & Cursed." The dives into the enchanting world of the Salem witches, captivating readers with a tale of family, betrayal, and the eternal struggle between good and evil."Blessed & Cursed" picks up the narrative with Serenity, the gifted protagonist, returning home to Rochester after completing her second year at UPenn. Her joyous reunion takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that her brother, Kendrick, has fallen into a deep depression, resulting in the loss of his once-extraordinary abilities. Determined to learn the mystery behind Kendrick's sudden decline, Serenity goes on a perilous journey with him to the Grand Coven, the venerable authority governing all witches.Readers are already buzzing with anticipation, eager to uncover the twists and turns that await Serenity in this gripping sequel. Hawkins skillfully weaves together elements of suspense, romance, and the age-old clash between light and darkness, leaving readers on the edge of their seats.When asked about the release of her second book, Hawkins expressed her excitement about leading readers back into the lives of the Salem witches. "I am thrilled to share this next chapter with readers, exploring the happenings of Serenity's world and the challenges that lie ahead for her and the Salem witches."Toni Hawkins invites readers to lose themselves once again in the magic, mystery, and emotions that define the Gifted Series.For further information, review copies, or interview requests, visit:Website URL:Email Address: ...Phone No: 240-760-0509About the Author:Toni Hawkins, aka Tonimaria Anne Hawkins, was born in Washington DC, and raised in Montgomery County Silver Spring.Hawkins began to do Administrative and Communications work just before going to the University of Maryland College Park to finish up her Bachelors in Communication. She's a member of the Alpha Sigma Lambda Sorority.Hawkins is a novelist of four books, two are fiction and the other two are nonfiction.

Donald Harper

Press United

+1 240-760-0509

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.