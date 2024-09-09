Canada Suffers From Severe Deforestation, Study Says
Logging has decreased forest areas in Canada.
An analysis conducted in Ontario, the province with the most
logging, resulted in a loss of 976.42 square meters of certified
boreal forest (2016-2020), Azernews reports, citing Global Forest
Watch.
Canada's forests, which account for 9 percent of the world's
forest area, are considered extremely important for preventing
global warming. According to a 2021 study in the Canadian Journal
of Forest Research and another published last year in the journal
Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, the vast majority of the
decline in old-growth trees that store the most carbon was caused
by timber supply.
In British Columbia, Canada's epitome of ancient beauty and
diverse ecosystems, the area of old-growth forest has declined by
more than 50 percent over the past two decades, according to the
2021 and 2023 analyses.
