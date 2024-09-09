Bus Plunges Off Mountain Road In S. Yemen, 15 Killed

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ADEN, Sept 9 (NNN-SABA) – At least 15 people were killed and three others injured, when a passenger bus fell off a mountain road, in Yemen's southern province of Lahj, yesterday, a security official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, the accident occurred in the Maqatrah district, on a hazardous road, linking the provinces of Aden and Taiz. He added, the bus fell from a steep slope and plunged into a rocky valley below, after the driver lost control due to a brake failure.

The official confirmed that the death toll includes women and children. Eyewitnesses described the accident as“horrific,” noting that, the impact was so severe that some victims were ejected from the vehicle.

Maqatrah, known for its dangerous mountain routes, has seen numerous accidents in recent years. Local observers said, the incident highlights the broader impact of Yemen's decade-long civil war on civilian safety and infrastructure. With main inter-provincial roads often blocked by warring factions, civilians are forced to use perilous alternative routes, including hazardous mountain passes.– NNN-SABA