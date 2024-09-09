Biden, Starmer To Discuss Support For Ukraine In Washington

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Keir Starmer will discuss a number of global issues with President Joe Biden as part of his visit to the United States, including support for Ukraine in fending off Russian aggression.

That is according to the Voice of America , Ukrinform reports.

The White House announced that Biden would host Starmer in Washington next week.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the leaders of the two states will discuss "a range of global issues of mutual interest, including continuing robust support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, securing a hostage release and ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza, protecting international shipping in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi threats, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows to support Ukraine“as long as it takes”

Starmer and Biden last met at the NATO summit in Washington in June.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay a visit to Britain on September 9-10. Issues related to Ukraine will be discussed during the visit.

Archival photo: EPA