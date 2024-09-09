Air Defense Downs All Enemy Drones Launched At Kyiv Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed all strike drones that the enemy used to attack Kyiv overnight.

The city's military administration announced this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The fifth air attack on Kyiv since the beginning of September! Last night, the Russian again used strike UAVs, likely the Shaheds, launched from the Kursk region. Several waves of loitering munitions approached Kyiv after midnight. The air raid alert in the capital lasted more than an hour," Serhii Popko, head of the city's military administration, said.

According to him, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down all Russian attack drones that posed a threat to Kyiv as they approached the Ukrainian capital.

According to preliminary information, no destruction or casualties were recorded in the city, Popko added.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

