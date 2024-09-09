Palestinian Medics Report 5 Killed As Israel Raids West Bank's Tubas

A Palestinian man stands in a devastated street near tyres set ablaze by youths in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on September 4, 2024, during an ongoing Israeli military raid (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - Palestinian medics reported Thursday that five people were killed in a strike targeting a car in the occupied West area of Tubas, as the Israeli military said it carried out raids.

"Five killed and [one] seriously wounded in a strike [on] a car in Tubas," the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement.

The Israeli military said its aircraft "conducted three targeted strikes on armed terrorists" in the Tubas area.

A large number of Israeli stormed the Faraa refugee camp in Tubas governorate, where explosions were heard, eyewitnesses told AFP.

Israel launched a massive offensive across the northern West Bank on August 28, fighting Palestinian militants and leaving widespread destruction.



Israel has killed more than 30 Palestinians in the assault, the territory's health ministry says, including children and militants.

One Israeli soldier was killed in Jenin, where the majority of the Palestinian fatalities have taken place.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and the military has ramped up its deadly raids in the territory since its war in Gaza against Hamas militants erupted on October 7.