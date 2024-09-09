Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Chief Confers Prizes To Winners Of Children's Creative Contest

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The winners of the children's creative contest "HUR is working", dedicated to the Day of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence 2024, got prizes from Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the of Defense of Ukraine.



This is according to HUR , as reported by Ukrinform.

A total of 115 children took part in the annual competition of children's creativity dedicated to the Day of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. The jury chose the best among their 135 creative works – drawings, paintings, appliqués, modeling clay, embroideries, mosaics.

Prize-winners and participants were presented with commemorative gifts, thanks and certificates signed by Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

to” –

The agency noted that the best among the works were the painting by Timofii "Modern eyes of intelligence" and the drawing by Makar "The wise will rule over the stars".

The drawings by Kira“Shark Shadow”, Oleksandra "FPV-drones", Roman "Reconnaissance" and Oleksandr "HUR is working " were also praised.

"All the drawings and creative works inspire and give strength to intelligence officers to continue their fight for the free future of Ukraine," they emphasized in HUR, and also thanked the children.