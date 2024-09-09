Russian Bomb Strike Hits Private Houses In Kharkiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a guided aerial bomb, damaging private residential buildings.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"A glide bomb strike on Kharkiv's Kyivskyi district damaged private residential buildings. A garage and vegetation around the impact site were set on fire," the post said.
According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties.
Emergency services continue to examine the scene of the strike, Terekhov added.
He reported earlier that the Russian army had likely attacked Kharkiv with several glide bombs, causing a fire.
