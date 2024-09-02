عربي


Bread To Potato: Overcooked Foods That May Cause Cancer

9/2/2024 8:26:49 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) We often overcook our food. Sometimes we even reheat leftover food. However, overcooking certain foods can lead to the formation of carcinogenic substances. This increases the risk of cancer.


Bread To Potato: Overcooked Foods That May Cause Cancer Image

Let's see what foods can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked.

Potato

Frying or grilling potatoes at high temperatures will produce harmful chemicals that can cause cancer, such as acrylamide.

Red Meat

Overcooking red meat produces cancer-causing chemicals.

Bread

Overheating bread will produce acrylamide, which increases the risk of cancer.

Chicken

Excessive frying or grilling of chicken at high temperatures can often lead to the formation of carcinogenic substances.

Processed Foods

Overcooking processed meats like bacon can also increase the risk of cancer.

Cook at low temperature

Cook such foods at a low temperature or do not overcook them.

Attention:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist.

AsiaNet News

