Bread To Potato: Overcooked Foods That May Cause Cancer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) We often overcook our food. Sometimes we even reheat leftover food. However, overcooking certain foods can lead to the formation of carcinogenic substances. This increases the risk of cancer.



Let's see what foods can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked.



Frying or grilling potatoes at high temperatures will produce harmful chemicals that can cause cancer, such as acrylamide.



Overcooking red meat produces cancer-causing chemicals.



Overheating bread will produce acrylamide, which increases the risk of cancer.



Excessive frying or grilling of chicken at high temperatures can often lead to the formation of carcinogenic substances.



Overcooking processed meats like bacon can also increase the risk of cancer.



Cook such foods at a low temperature or do not overcook them.



Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist.

